Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Gimme More'! Britney Spears’ pop songs to go on Broadway again

Broadway muscial ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ will feature Britney Spears’ iconic hits this summer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer.

"Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including "Oops!… I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Stronger" and "Toxic," will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre.

The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading "The Feminine Mystique," a landmark feminist text.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE WON'T JOIN THE ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS AFTER CONSERVATORSHIP ENDS: ‘WAY TOO LATE’

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

"Once Upon a One More Time" first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company, known for it's more stately offerings. It will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid. The cast will be announced at a later date.

The temptation to use already proven, popular songs to fuel a musical is an old one, and on Broadway has lately led to shows with music from The Temptations, Bob Dylan, The Go Go’s, Tina Turner and Alanis Morissette.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Broadway fans may be forgiven for responding with "Oops!… I Did It Again" since many of Spears' hits are in "&Juliet" — a jukebox musical now on Broadway that celebrates one of her writing partners and producers, Max Martin — including her "... Baby One More Time" and "Stronger."

The musical's progression is another step in the independence of Spears after her conservatorship case garnered national attention amid her attempts to regain control over her finances and livelihood.

Trending