Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper kiss in steamy photo, making their relationship Instagram official

Gigi Hadid is marking her 30th birthday with a kiss from boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

On Saturday, the model and mom of one posted a series of photos from her 30th birthday bash in New York City last month. Among the photos included a snap of Hadid and Cooper locking lips in front of her multi-tiered birthday cake.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low, for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me," Hadid wrote in the caption. "To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!! So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."

This marks the first time Hadid and Cooper have publicly displayed their relationship on social media.

"You and Bradley are so cute," one fan wrote.

"Ummm is this making it Instagram official?!," another asked.

Though the duo have remained mostly private throughout their courtship, Hadid briefly opened up about her relationship with Cooper during a recent interview with Vogue.

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard. Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know," she said.

As far as not sharing much of their relationship on social media, Hadid said, "it’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason."