Royals
Published

Germany's Prince Casimir and his US-born wife's wedding portrait revealed

By Nate Day | Fox News
It's safe to say that Prince Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and his wife are in newlywed bliss.

The German Prince and his wife, US-born model Alana Camille Bunte tied the knot this summer, and have sent out thank you notes to fans that sent them well wishes and congratulatory messages.

Instagram user @Katsroyalletters, who routinely wrights to royals and shares their replies on her page and her blog, posted a photo of her card from the royal couple, which included an unseen photo from the special day.

The photo features the Prince, 41, and Princess, 29, beaming while holding her bouquet.

Also in the card was a short-but-sweet handwritten note reading: "Dear Katharine, thank you for your kind note!"

A printed note on the inside said a very similar message in German.

The card was signed by Alana.