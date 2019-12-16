Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kate Middleton
Published

Kate Middleton celebrates her kids' birthdays in this 'ridiculous' way

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal AscotVideo

Kate Middleton dazzles in sheer blue dress at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed for the winner’s circle on Tuesday, arriving at the first day of the Royal Ascot in a semi-sheer, pale blue Elie Saab dress and matching hat.

Kate Middleton has an adorable way of celebrating her children's birthdays.

On Monday night's BBC special "A Berry Royal Christmas," Middleton, 37, revealed to celebrity baker Mary Berry that she usually stays up late to make a cake before each child's special day.

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much," said the Duchess of Cambridge (via Us Weekly). "But I love it.”

KATE MIDDLETON HAS AN 'EASY RELATIONSHIP' WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH AFTER 'PUTTING THE FAMILY FIRST': ROYAL EXPERT

Kate and her husband, Prince William, share three children: Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 19 months.

PRINCE WILLIAM FEELS 'STRANGE' NOT HAVING PRINCE HARRY AROUND FOR CHRISTMAS AT SANDRINGHAM: REPORT

In the special, Kate and Prince William were joined by Berry, 84, to prepare food as a thank you to those that volunteered with their charity organizations over the course of the year.

Middleton also revealed that Berry was the inspiration for one of Louis' first words.

Kate Middleton and Prince William pose for a photo with their three children, George (right), Charlotte (middle) and Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William pose for a photo with their three children, George (right), Charlotte (middle) and Louis. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of Louis' first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry,'" Kate told BBC. "He would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."