Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

George Floyd
Published

George Floyd statue vandal was allegedly 'Parks and Rec' actor

Michael Beals was charged with second-degree criminal mischief

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

The 37-year-old skateboarder accused of vandalizing a George Floyd statue in Manhattan’s Union Square Park has reportedly been identified as a small-time actor who once appeared in "Parks and Recreation."

Micah Beals, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly throwing paint on the sculpture around 10:15 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

In this Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, a sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the "SEEINJUSTICE" art exhibition that also feature the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and John Lewis, is unveiled as Floyd's brother Terrence, second from left, looks at Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. The statue honoring Floyd was vandalized on Sunday, Oct. 3, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In this Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, a sculpture of George Floyd, one of three sculptures as part of the "SEEINJUSTICE" art exhibition that also feature the likenesses of Breonna Taylor and John Lewis, is unveiled as Floyd's brother Terrence, second from left, looks at Union Square in the Manhattan borough of New York. The statue honoring Floyd was vandalized on Sunday, Oct. 3, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

‘RUST’ MOVIE SHOOTING: DEPUTIES CONFISCATE MORE WEAPONS, AMMUNITION FROM SET

Following the bust, several media outlets, including The Hill, identified the Manhattan resident as a little known actor whose stage name is Micah Femia.

According to his IMDB page, the actor has appeared in small roles in several short films and TV shows, including as Len in a 2011 episode of the popular mockumentary NBC sitcom.

Beals also faced legal trouble in Washington, DC, during the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill when he was arrested under his stage name for allegedly breaking curfew, according to police records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor was arraigned shortly after midnight on Tuesday for the Manhattan offense and released on his own recognizance.

Fully restoring the statue could cost about $20,000, according to the criminal complaint.

Trending