George Clooney looks back at playing Batman: ‘I f---ed it up so bad they won’t let me near the set’

George Clooney is out here talking smack about his role as "Batman" again.

This time, the 60-year-old filmmaker was at New York City’s DGA Theater following a screening of his upcoming film, as director, "The Tender Bar," starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan ("Ready Player One"), Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") and Christopher Lloyd ("Back To The Future").

And, once again, a reporter present just had to ask Clooney for a hot take on playing the Caped Crusader back in 1997 in "Batman & Robin" — and whether or not he’d do it all over again.

GEORGE CLOONEY ON WHY HE WON’T LET AMAL WATCH ‘BATMAN & ROBIN’: ‘I WANT MY WIFE TO HAVE SOME RESPECT FOR ME’

"I did one superhero movie and I f–ked it up so bad they won’t let me near the set," said the Oscar-winning actor.

Coyly, he added, "I don’t want to get into all the bat nipples," referring to his interview last year with Howard Stern, in which he advised costume designers for upcoming DC Comics’ "The Flash" to nix the nips in the new batsuit.

He also said at the time that it "physically hurt" him to rewatch Joel Schumacher’s "Batman & Robin."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor then pivoted away from superhero flicks to discuss his strengths as a filmmaker. "My work, where my bread is buttered, is the kind of films that I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s, which is sort of the prime time for American filmmaking, which were all story-based," Clooney explained.

Let’s hope that wife Amal Almuddin Clooney is a fan of his period work — as she won’t be seeing his turn as Batman anytime soon. Just last week at yet another press junket for his new work, Amal revealed that her husband "won’t let me watch" the movie, she said.

"I want my wife to have some respect for me," said George.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His new film "The Tender Bar" premiers in theaters nationwide on Dec. 22, and Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.