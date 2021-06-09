George and Amal Clooney return to Italy with twins: report

George and Amal Clooney have returned to their home in Lake Como, Italy with their twins after two years away from the lakeside villa.

The Oscar-winner, 60, and his lawyer wife, 43, have been in Los Angeles during the pandemic with son Alexander and daughter Ella, both 4.

The couple considers Italy a special place. They married in Venice in 2014 and Clooney purchased the home back in 2002.

"They didn't spend time in Lake Como last year. It's the first time in two years that they are back in Italy. They seem thrilled to be back. Friends that they didn't see during the pandemic are very excited that they are back," a source told People magazine.

The family insider added, "George and Amal took every day as it came. They have always prioritized family time, so they were very positive about all the extra time with the kids. They are the most amazing parents."

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor told the Los Angeles Times back in January that quarantining with toddlers has been an "adventure."

"A lot of washing dishes and changing diapers," he joked.

Clooney later told the AARP The Magazine that he's trying to give his kids a sense of normalcy growing up with famous parents.

"I didn’t want, like, weird-ass names for our kids," the "Michael Clayton" actor told the outlet. "They're already going to have enough trouble. It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful."