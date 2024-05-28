Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter

‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor killed in Los Angeles, Rapper Nicki Minaj films own arrest in Amsterdam

Rock Hudson’s wife secretly recorded gay confession for private investigator, SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek broke this NFL rule for hunk Rob Gronkowski

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Johnny wactor split with nicki minaj

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed in Los Angeles, singer Nicki Minaj was apparently arrested for drug possession in Amsterdam. (Getty images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ACTOR KILLED - ‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor killed in Los Angeles: ‘They took a great human being,’ mother says. Continue reading here…

DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM - Rapper Nicki Minaj films own arrest in Amsterdam. Continue reading here… 

PILLOW TALK - Rock Hudson’s wife secretly recorded gay confession for private investigator, book claims. Continue reading here…

ANYTHING FOR LOVE - SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek broke this NFL rule for hunk Rob Gronkowski. Continue reading here…

Camille Kostek was first linked to Rob Gronkowski in 2015 (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

SEE YOU IN COURT - Alec Baldwin judge denies actor's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge.  Continue reading here…

'ALL BEEN WAITING FOR' - Demi Moore lashes out at audience while honoring Cher. Continue reading here…

'SERENITY NOW!' - 'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards says one of the show's main actors nearly quit. Continue reading here…

Michael Richards in a dark suit and round glasses smiles on the carpet

Michael Richards portrayed Cosmo Kramer on "Seinfeld." (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

‘TRYING TO SURVIVE’ - Kate Beckinsale hits back at critics calling her too ‘thin,' explains mystery hospitalization. Continue reading here…

NOT FLYING HIGH - ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen Powell nearly went broke waiting for film’s debut, ‘depleting a bank account.' Continue reading here…

Tom Cruise with Glen Powell

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell starred in "Top Gun: Maverick" together.  (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

'HOT BUTTON TOPIC' - Jelly Roll admits marijuana keeps him sober from Xanax, cocaine and codeine: ‘Hot button topic.’ Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending