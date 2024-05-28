‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor killed in Los Angeles, Rapper Nicki Minaj films own arrest in Amsterdam

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

ACTOR KILLED - ‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor killed in Los Angeles: ‘They took a great human being,’ mother says. Continue reading here…

DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM - Rapper Nicki Minaj films own arrest in Amsterdam. Continue reading here…

PILLOW TALK - Rock Hudson’s wife secretly recorded gay confession for private investigator, book claims. Continue reading here…

ANYTHING FOR LOVE - SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek broke this NFL rule for hunk Rob Gronkowski. Continue reading here…

SEE YOU IN COURT - Alec Baldwin judge denies actor's motion to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge. Continue reading here…

'ALL BEEN WAITING FOR' - Demi Moore lashes out at audience while honoring Cher. Continue reading here…

'SERENITY NOW!' - 'Seinfeld' star Michael Richards says one of the show's main actors nearly quit. Continue reading here…

‘TRYING TO SURVIVE’ - Kate Beckinsale hits back at critics calling her too ‘thin,' explains mystery hospitalization. Continue reading here…

NOT FLYING HIGH - ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen Powell nearly went broke waiting for film’s debut, ‘depleting a bank account.' Continue reading here…

'HOT BUTTON TOPIC' - Jelly Roll admits marijuana keeps him sober from Xanax, cocaine and codeine: ‘Hot button topic.’ Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter