Demi Moore lashes out at audience while honoring Cher

Demi Moore appeared to be quite impatient with members of the star-studded audience at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France.

On Thursday, Moore was onstage and introducing Cher when she called out a member from the back of the audience at Hotel du Cap, Eden.

In a video uploaded to X, Moore began her speech, "I’m going to see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for."

After a mediocre response from the audience, Moore said, "I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me," before taking a pause. "Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce — she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."

Moore paused for another moment before directing her next statement to a member of the audience.

"Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f–king don’t think so," Moore said to an unidentified audience member.

It's unclear exactly what was said by the guest to spark this reaction from Moore, but some audience members were enthused by her remark. Some guests laughed and cheered for Moore before she continued her speech honoring Cher.

"She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration. And she was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015," Moore continued. "The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time."

Moore concluded, "So please, please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one and only, Cher."

Reps for Moore did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Moore, whose film "The Substance" caused a stir at Cannes, hosted this year’s gala, a role launched by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993.

The Cannes Film Festival concludes on May 25, but stars flocked to the resort town in the French Riviera starting May 14 to witness film screenings being debuted.

Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Rowland and Diane Kruger were some of the stars in attendance at amfAR's 30th annual Gala rasing money for AIDS research.

Rowland addressed her Cannes controversy from earlier in the week when she appeared to have an altercation with security on the red carpet.

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it. And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off or told to get off," Rowland told The Associated Press. "And, I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground, and that was it."