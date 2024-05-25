Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Demi Moore lashes out at audience while honoring Cher

Demi Moore introduced Cher at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she learned from her parents Video

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what she learned from her parents

Rumer Willis told Fox News Digital that she learned a lot from her parents just by being on set, and why respect is the most important part of a Hollywood career.

Demi Moore appeared to be quite impatient with members of the star-studded audience at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala in Cap d’Antibes, France.

On Thursday, Moore was onstage and introducing Cher when she called out a member from the back of the audience at Hotel du Cap, Eden.

In a video uploaded to X, Moore began her speech, "I’m going to see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for."

After a mediocre response from the audience, Moore said, "I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me," before taking a pause. "Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce — she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."

DEMI MOORE, 61, SAYS FULL FRONTAL NUDITY IN CANNES FILM FESTIVAL HIT WAS A 'VULNERABLE EXPERIENCE'

Demi Moore giving her speech

Demi Moore scolded an audience member at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala. (Getty Images)

Moore paused for another moment before directing her next statement to a member of the audience. 

"Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f–king don’t think so," Moore said to an unidentified audience member.

Cher and Demi Moore

Demi Moore honored Cher at amfAR's 30th annual Cannes Gala. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

It's unclear exactly what was said by the guest to spark this reaction from Moore, but some audience members were enthused by her remark. Some guests laughed and cheered for Moore before she continued her speech honoring Cher.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration. And she was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015," Moore continued. "The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time."

Moore concluded, "So please, please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one and only, Cher."

Demi Moore onstage

Demi Moore paused when an audience member seemingly interrupted her speech on Thursday night. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for amfAR)

Reps for Moore did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Moore, whose film "The Substance" caused a stir at Cannes, hosted this year’s gala, a role launched by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993.

The Cannes Film Festival concludes on May 25, but stars flocked to the resort town in the French Riviera starting May 14 to witness film screenings being debuted.

Cher

Cher at amfAR's Cannes Gala. (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Demi Moore and Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh and Demi Moore at amfAR's Cannes Gala. (Photo by Kennedy Pollard/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Michelle Yeoh, Kelly Rowland and Diane Kruger were some of the stars in attendance at amfAR's 30th annual Gala rasing money for AIDS research. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rowland addressed her Cannes controversy from earlier in the week when she appeared to have an altercation with security on the red carpet.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland appeared to have altercation with security on the red carpet earlier this week at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it. And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off or told to get off," Rowland told The Associated Press. "And, I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground, and that was it."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending