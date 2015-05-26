Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon mull over 'Thelma & Louise' anniversary tour

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon may be heading out on the road again — a quarter-century after the release of their Oscar-winning film "Thelma & Louise."

Davis says she and Sarandon are currently hashing out ways to mark the 25th anniversary of the film about a girls' road trip gone bad.

"There's still so much affection for the movie and we loved it," Davis says. "It seems like there should be some girl power celebrating going on."

Davis and Sarandon, who still remain good friends, came up with the idea. Davis says now they're talking over how to do it, focusing on a possible "live show or a tour." She says they're still trying to figure out "what's possible" but says "people seem to like the idea."

Davis is currently starring in her first season of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. She plays the hard-edged Dr. Nicole Herman, who, along with being an ace surgeon is suffering what she believes to be a fatal brain tumor.

She is also prepping for her new Bentonville Film Festival, which will push for more women and diversity in film. The competition, which kicks off May 5 in the Arkansas city, says it's the first ever film festival to offer winners guaranteed distribution.

The actress also founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, a research-based organization that promotes more diverse female characters in entertainment.

"There certainly are still great roles that come along that we see women in," says Davis, "but we're not seeing a wealth of female characters and we're not seeing films that are populated by women."

She says she hopes the "Thelma & Louise" anniversary will serve as a reminder "that it's possible to make a movie that's a cultural landmark starring women."

Davis says she enjoys her television gig but wouldn't mind another juicy film role. "If it was a great part and it was shooting in China I'd be doing it. I'd find a way," but adds, only if it is a really good role. "I've had such great parts and I'm a little fussy and haven't run out of money yet so I like to wait until the really good things come along."