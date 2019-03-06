Gayle King interviews 2 women who are reportedly dating R. Kelly

Following R. Kelly’s explosive interview Wednesday with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, two women who are reportedly dating the embattled singer criticized their parents, with one claiming that her mother and father told her to lie about how old she was.

Azriel Clary, 21 – who appeared alongside Joycelyn Savage, 23 – told King that R. Kelly believed she was of legal age when they first met. Excerpts from the CBS interview were released ahead of its scheduled airing on Thursday morning.

"When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age,” Clary claimed. “So when I met him, he thought that I was 18. My parents told me to lie about my age to him.”

R. KELLY TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ILLINOIS

Clary met the 52-year-old star when she was 17, whereas Savage was 19, according to CBS.

The pair also reportedly dismissed their family’s view that they’d been brainwashed.

Savage backed up Clary’s account of the situation.

"Everything that she's saying is true. Our parents are basically out here just to get money," Savage claimed.

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD TALKS R. KELLY SEX ABUSE CLAIMS: ‘GOD WAANTS HIM TO BE REDEEMED’

"Well, both our parents, both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam," she added.

The women’s families -- who denied that allegation -- painted a different perspective of the situation, with both describing R. Kelly as a liar and insisting they’d never asked for or got payments from him, according to CBS.

During R. Kelly’s interview with King, he was asked about Clary and denied "seeing her" or having a sexual relationship with her when she was 17, though he alleges her parents encouraged him to date her at the time.

R. KELLY POSTS BAIL, RELEASED AFTER WEEKEND IN JAIL IN CHILD SEX ABUSE CASE, OFFICIAL SAYS

"What kind of father, what kind of mother will sell their daughter to a man? How come it was OK for me to see them until they weren't getting no money from me?" he said.

Savages’ family also reportedly accused the singer earlier Wednesday of shielding their daughter from them.

Also on Wednesday, R. Kelly was taken into custody in Cook County, Illinois, following a court appearance over unpaid child support.

Kelly was detained just over a week after he pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He posted bail on Feb. 25 and was released from jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer is charged with having sexually abused four women, including three who were underage at the time.

In his interview with King, he swore he "didn't do this stuff" and said he's "fighting for his life."

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and Jessica Sager contributed to this report.