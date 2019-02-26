Kathie Lee Gifford talks R. Kelly sex abuse claims: ‘God wants him to be redeemed’

Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t publicly rushing to judgment on R. Kelly just yet.

The “Today” host told TMZ on Tuesday in New York City that we should let the justice system run its course with the disgraced singer: “We’re all God’s children,” and “in God’s eyes – God wants him to be redeemed.”

Gifford’s comments came a day after Kelly was released from custody, having posted a $100,000 bond in connection with a litany of criminal sexual abuse charges.

In addition to the aggravated sex abuse charges, Kelly, 52, is being investigated by the state’s attorney in Illinois for alleged nonpayment of child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, totaling over $160,000 – this, according to TMZ.

On Tuesday, a German concert arena canceled its contract with the organizer of an R. Kelly tour; it removed all ads for an April 12 concert from Facebook on Monday.

"Regarding the new and objective facts, we have decided to cancel the contract," Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm wrote on its Facebook page. "We regret the fans' understandable disappointment and ask them to turn to the tour's organizer" regarding possible reimbursement.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was charged in a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were minors.

Allegations that Kelly violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves have followed the singer for decades. Kelly has repeatedly denied any sexual misconduct, and he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who said he represents two people who have accused Kelly, said his legal team gave prosecutors a second video Monday that shows Kelly sexually abusing a minor. Avenatti previously gave prosecutors video evidence that he said showed Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

"The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous, illegal. It leaves no question as to Mr. Kelly's guilt," Avenatti said.

Kelly's defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, said on Monday that his client has done nothing wrong, and no one has shown him evidence proving otherwise.

"Everybody is entitled to a defense. Everybody is entitled to the presumption of innocence," he said. "We should all be taking a step back. Let's see what happens, what the evidence is and how this plays out."

Kelly's next court date is scheduled for March 22.

