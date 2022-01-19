Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Gaspard Ulliel, known for 'Moon Knight' and 'Hannibal Rising,' dead at 37 after skiing accident

The actor had a role in Marvel's upcoming series 'Moon Knight'

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment for January 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for "Hannibal Rising," "Saint Laurent" and was poised to appear in the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight" has died at age 37.

The actor, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 prequel to "Silence of the Lambs" and "Red Dragon" as well as fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic about his life. He is also the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel. He will play the role of Midnight Man in the upcoming Disney+ series "Moon Knight," which dropped its official trailer just one day prior

DAVE CHAPPELLE REGRETS NOT RESPONDING TO BOB SAGET'S LAST TEXT

Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident at age 37.

Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident at age 37. (Laurent Viteur/Getty Images)

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said. The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no details.

BOB SAGET’S LOVED ONES PAY THEIR RESPECTS TO ‘FULL HOUSE’ STAR AS ACTOR IS LAID TO REST

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was hospitalized with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was not hospitalized, according to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel was  set to appear in "Moon Knight" before he died in a tragic accident at age 37.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel was  set to appear in "Moon Knight" before he died in a tragic accident at age 37. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Deadline reports that he was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following the collision.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident ahead of the premiere of "Moon Knight."

Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident ahead of the premiere of "Moon Knight." (Francois G. Durand/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Tyler McCarthy covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending