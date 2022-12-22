Garth Brooks gives heartfelt Grand Ole Opry introduction to Mitch Rossell for his debut at the venue

Country singer/songwriter Mitch Rossell made his Grand Ole Opry debut last weekend and was surprised by Garth Brooks, who introduced him to the Opry crowd.

Rossell and Brooks have worked together in the past on tour and on multiple songs, including on Brooks' song "Ask Me How I Know," a song written by Rossell.

Brooks' heartfelt Grand Ole Opry introduction for Rossell was caught on video.

GARTH BROOKS ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY, ‘GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE’

"People, you gotta understand where you're at," Brooks can be heard saying in the clip while Rossell waited backstage. "You're at the Opry, where every country singer's dreams come true. This is the pinnacle to get to be part of this family," the singer continued.

"Tonight I'm getting to do something I never get to do. I'm getting to introduce a guy for the first time ever on this stage. Try to understand that in Nashville, people, it's regular that the guy that's waiting on your table plays better guitar than you, sings better than you, writes better than you," Brooks said. "There is a level that, once you get to, nobody's better than anybody else. What I'm saying is, this cat is on that level. There might be somebody that's as good of a songwriter, but they're not better. There might be somebody that's as good of a singer, but they're not better."

Brooks ended his introduction with mention to Rossell's character.

GARTH BROOKS WAS ‘SCARED TO DEATH’ OF HIS MUSICAL RETURN AFTER 14-YEAR HIATUS: ‘COUNTRY IS THE BEST’

"This guy also is one of the greatest men I've ever gotten to be around in my life," Brooks continued. "Great father. Great husband. He's got his head on straight. But the favorite thing about this guy that you'll love, and I love – you'll get it immediately how much this guy loves country music. This guy is a dream. It is my honor to introduce a great talent and an even greater friend. Please make welcome Mitch Rossell."

Rossell shared an embrace with Brooks as he joined him on stage.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Rossell released his latest single, "Son" this year. Some of his other popular songs are "Then Again," "Ran into You" and "All I Need to See."