Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency, 'Garth Brooks/PLUS One'

Garth Brooks has announced a new Las Vegas residency slated to kick off in 2023 at Caesars Palace.

The 27-date residency, entitled "Garth Brooks/Plus One," will take place at the hotel's iconic venue, The Colosseum, and is promoted by Live Nation/Caesars Entertainment.

"Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas," Brooks said in a statement. "The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it."

"Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace," Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer for Caesars Entertainment, said in the statement. "We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family."

TRISHA YEARWOOD SAYS HUSBAND GARTH BROOKS WAS AT HER SIDE DURING CORONAVIRUS BATTLE

The upcoming residency promises that no two shows are the same, according to the press release. Varying band members and occasional special guests are slotted to span the numerous residency dates.

"Any given song, all 10 band members will be playing and singing, then none of them will be," Brooks told Billboard. "Then maybe percussion and background vocals for ‘The River.’ Or [I’m] talking about George Strait and ‘Amarillo by Morning’ and all of a sudden [Jimmy] Mattingly shows up with the fiddle and it’s just [me] and him. Any given night can have any given variation of any given song. The PLUS One is also the fan, because it’s one on one with them."

The upcoming residency is Brooks' second. The country singer's five-year residency at the Wynn’s Encore Theater concluded in 2014.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2019, he embarked on a three-year stadium tour, drawing nearly 3 million people.

"Still to this day, I’m floored that I got a second half of a career," Brooks told the outlet. "I still don’t know how the hell we did it — there was one run that was 15 shows in 12 days. Between the pandemic and all that weight, I’m stunned nobody died. "We felt very lucky to get through the stadium tour."

Brooks also opened up about how much he is looking forward to getting back into a residency setting.

"What I love about the residencies is you can see every individual and see what’s going on with them," he told the outlet. "Lock into them because they’ll get you through a song. If you’re sitting there going, ‘Why am I straying so much in my head right now?’ Boom! You’ll find that person that this is their favorite song. And then it becomes your favorite song to sing right there in the moment. That’s what I really love. It’s something I’ve been lucky enough to get to do before, so this is like the second round. And this time, I’m going to be like a guy at a buffet with two forks and if you’re in that crowd, I’m going to eat you alive."