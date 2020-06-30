'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville posts photo seemingly appearing to kiss Denise Richards, maintains it's her

Brandi Glanville is doubling-down on her claims.

On Saturday, the reality star, 47, shared a photo to Twitter of herself seemingly appearing to give her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Denise Richards a kiss on the cheek, which led some fans to scratch their heads given their recent history.

"Making dinner for my fam/neighbors -#snack on this," Glanville captioned the tweet that got the imaginations of fans turning amid Glanville’s confession that she allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship with Richards.

EX-HUSBAND OF 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR DINA MANZO ARRESTED FOR PLOTTING ASSAULT AGAINST HER HUSBAND, RACKETEERING

Then on Monday, after some fans weren't apparently convinced it was Richards, 49, in the photo, Glanville took to Twitter once again, alleging: "It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike."

Fox News has reached out to Richards' rep for comment.

Richards has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018 and reportedly walked away from filming the popular reality program because Glanville had been spreading lies that the two hooked up more than once.

“It isn’t true,” a rep for Richards told People magazine in response to an initial report from the Daily Mail of the alleged months-long affair with Glanville.

EX-'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR DINA MANZO REPORTEDLY 'BOUND AND BEATEN' DURING HOME INVASION

But just in April, a source close to Glanville alleged to People that the fling with Richards “happened more than once,” adding that while Glanville said the encounters were “never serious,” the two “had fun” with each other.

The magazine revealed in a trailer on June 3 that Glanville spilled the beans on the alleged affair with Richards.

"I f----- her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,'" Glanville alleges to castmates Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner — apparently prior to Richards’ arrival.

DATING, REALITY SHOW PRODUCTIONS UNDERGOING 'MAJOR OVERHAUL' AMID PANDEMIC, EXPERT SAYS

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season," a show insider previously told the magazine. "There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic."