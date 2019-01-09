'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington reveals last season 'seemed to be designed to break us'

Kit Harington, known by fans as Jon Snow, will always be appreciative of his time on set filming HBO's hit drama "Game of Thrones." After all, it helped his career take off in his twenties and introduced him to his "future family," his now wife Rose Leslie.

But as the show wraps up, Harington appears ready to put the series behind him.

The 32-year-old English actor admits filming Season 8 — the last of the series — was grueling and everyone was exhausted by the end.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us," Harington told GQ Australia in a profile released on Tuesday. "Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f---ing tiring."

Harington described witnessing his "sleep deprived" costars and everyone expressing their desire to go home as filming came to a close.

"I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done,'" he revealed.

The idea of being back at home with his wife helped Harington get through the tough days.

“I think people who don’t work in film or TV don’t realize quite how disorientating it is ... being away from home all the time," Harington explained. "The process of going to work, having a day with your colleagues, coming back to your family, cooking, having stuff in the fridge... It sounds odd to say but it’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. After nine years I’ll be at home. In one place. Static.”

The pair bought a pricey 15th century home in East Anglia in the U.K. last year, the Independent reports.

Fans will have to wait to watch the final season of "Game of Thrones." It won't be here until spring — April 2019, to be precise.

HBO said the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run.

David Nutter, a director for the show, assured fans each episode would be action packed.

"Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure," he confirmed in a Reddit AMA in November.