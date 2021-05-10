Expand / Collapse search
Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon ‘threatened’ her career during 'Justice League' reshoots

The 'Wonder Woman' actress admitted he said he would her career 'miserable'

By Kathianne Boniello | New York Post
Don’t mess with Wonder Woman.

Actress Gal Gadot said she "took care of it" when "Justice League" director Joss Whedon became nasty with her during filming of the 2017 movie, according to remarks she made Saturday to Israeli outlet N12.

Whedon has been under fire for months after several actors on his projects, including "Justice League," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" accused the once red-hot director of being abusive and creating "toxic" working environments.

"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot said during the Saturday interview.

JOSS WHEDON AND GAL GADOT CLASHED ON 'JUSTICE LEAGUE' SET

Whedon has denied wrongdoing.

Gal Gadot (L) plays Wonder Women in the DC Comics movie franchise. Joss Whedon (R) was hired for reshoots of "Justice League" after the film's original director Zack Snyder stepped back.  (Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeonon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Gadot in the past lent her support to fellow "Justice League" actor Ray Fisher, who accused Whedon of "gross" and "unacceptable" conduct during filming.

'JUSTICE LEAGUE' STAR RAY FISHER CLAIMS DIRECTOR JOSS WHEDON WAS 'ABUSIVE, UNPROFESSIONAL' ON SET

"I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner," Gadot said in a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

