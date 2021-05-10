Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon ‘threatened’ her career during 'Justice League' reshoots

Don’t mess with Wonder Woman.

Actress Gal Gadot said she "took care of it" when "Justice League" director Joss Whedon became nasty with her during filming of the 2017 movie, according to remarks she made Saturday to Israeli outlet N12.

Whedon has been under fire for months after several actors on his projects, including "Justice League," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" accused the once red-hot director of being abusive and creating "toxic" working environments.

"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot said during the Saturday interview.

Whedon has denied wrongdoing.

Gadot in the past lent her support to fellow "Justice League" actor Ray Fisher, who accused Whedon of "gross" and "unacceptable" conduct during filming.

"I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner," Gadot said in a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter.