‘Fuller House’ dog Cosmo dead after complications from surgery: 'You'll be so missed'

Cosmo, the "Fuller House" family dog, has died following complications from surgery, the show's official Instagram account announced on Monday.

"We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery," read the statement. "There will never be another quite like our boy. We'll miss him forever."

The post also featured candid photos of the late pup.

According to Us Weekly, Cosmo was the great-grandson of Comet, the Tanner family's pet from the original '90s series, "Full House." Per the outlet, the golden retriever started working on the hit Netflix series as a puppy.

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner on the show, took to social media to share her own tribute to the beloved furry friend.

"Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven," Bure, 43, wrote. "I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug @fullerhouse."

Back in November, the "Fuller House" cast wrapped the show's final day of filming. In January, Netflix announced in an emotional video that the fifth season would be the last.

The series is a reboot of the hit “Full House” that ran on ABC for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995.

Most of the actors from “Full House” returned to revive their roles in “Fuller House,” including Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

Fellow castmates Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin also made regular appearances on the show.

Notably absent from the reboot were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played Michelle Tanner.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Cameron Bure, 43, said that the Olsens were not invited to be a part of the final season.

"We did not reach out to them," she told the outlet. "It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it."