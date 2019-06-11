Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published

'Frozen 2' trailer: Elsa searches for the truth about her powers

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Elsa becomes most popular baby name after 'Frozen'Video

Elsa becomes most popular baby name after 'Frozen'

'Frozen' prompts Elsa baby name boom

The first full trailer for the "Frozen 2" movie dropped Tuesday morning.

In the sneak peek, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) embark on another fantastical journey in the sequel to the 2013 Disney smash hit.

'FROZEN 2' DIRECTOR OPEN TO THE POSSIBILITY OF ELSA HAVING A FEMALE LOVE INTEREST

"The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth," Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds) the troll warns Anna. "Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful. We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough."

Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) are also back.

The official synopsis reads: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

DISNEY STIRS UP CONTROVERSY OVER NEW ‘FROZEN’ ATTRACTION

The movie was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and hits theaters on November 22.