'Frozen 2' trailer: Elsa searches for the truth about her powers

The first full trailer for the "Frozen 2" movie dropped Tuesday morning.

In the sneak peek, Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) embark on another fantastical journey in the sequel to the 2013 Disney smash hit.

"The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth," Pabbie (Ciarán Hinds) the troll warns Anna. "Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful. We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough."

Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) are also back.

The official synopsis reads: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

The movie was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and hits theaters on November 22.