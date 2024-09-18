Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies

'Friends' star David Schwimmer made 'brutal' choice to pass on film that would have made him 'a movie star'

Schwimmer starred as Ross Geller on 'Friends' for 10 seasons

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
'Friends' star David Schwimmer resembles UK thief Video

'Friends' star David Schwimmer resembles UK thief

'Friends' star David Schwimmer resembles UK thief

Actor David Schwimmer is practically synonymous with his "Friends" character, paleontologist Ross Geller, whom he depicted for 10 seasons, but what if he had starred in a blockbuster hit during that same stretch of stardom? Could he have been a movie-star?

Schwimmer certainly thinks so.

The 57-year-old actor shared during an appearance on the "Origins with Cush Jumbo" podcast that he had been offered a role in the 1997 hit, "Men in Black," but he ultimately passed on the opportunity. Host and actress Cush Jumbo assumed that Schwimmer passed on the film due to a scheduling conflict with his smash TV series, but the actor refuted that idea.

DAVID SCHWIMMER'S REP DENIES JENNIFER ANISTON DATING RUMORS

David Schwimmer in a black suit and shirt looks serious on the carpet

David Schwimmer thinks he could have been "a movie star" if he had taken the role in "Men in Black." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"That’s not why I turned it down," he explained. "That was a brutal decision. I had just finished filmingThe Pallbearer,’ my first film with Gwyneth Paltrow, and there were high expectations of that which didn’t come true," he said laughing. 

"It was kind of a bomb, but there were high expectations and the studio, which was Miramax, wanted to lock me into a three-picture deal at a fixed price and I said I would do that if I got to direct my first movie," he said.

Gwyneth Paltrow and David Schwimmer ride a rollercoaster in the film "The Pallbearer"

Gwyneth Paltrow and David Schwimmer star in "The Pallbearer" in 1996. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

After "months of negotiations," Schwimmer said he and the studio made it official; he would act in three of their movies but also get to direct his "entire theater company," in a film, which he started in college. "All these unknown actors but I was going to put them on the map, basically. I was going to let everyone discover the talent of this amazing company," he said.

Schwimmer's directorial debut would be the 1998 comedy film, "Since You've Been Gone," which takes place at a 10-year high school reunion. He also starred in the film, alongside Joey Slotnick, Terri Hatcher and Laura Flynn Boyle.

"We found this amazing script and we were developing it. We started pre-production. All my best friends in the world in my theater company quit their jobs so they could be in this film over the summer, which was going to be a six-week shoot in Chicago," he described. "Budget's set. We’re in pre-production, hired the whole crew, everything’s going, and that’s when I was offered ‘Men in Black,'" he revealed.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston as Ross Geller and Rachel Green awkwardly disassembling from a hug on the couch

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston as Ross Geller and Rachel Green, are photographed in a season 8 episode of "Friends." (NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

"It was a direct conflict with [the movie.]" he explained. "My summer window from ‘Friends’ was four months. I had a four-month hiatus and ‘Men in Black’ was going to shoot exactly when I was going to direct this film with my company. And of course, it was an amazing opportunity. I mean you have to follow your gut. You have to follow your heart. And look - I'm really aware, whatever 20 years later, maybe more, that would of made me, I think, a movie star."

David Schwimmer in character as Ross Geller in 'Friends' wearing a blue/gray cableknit sweater

David Schwimmer says he only had a four-month hiatus from filming "Friends" after wrapping for the summer, and he chose to direct a film instead of star in "Men in Black." (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, if you look at the success of that film, and that franchise….my career would be in a very different [place]. Might have taken - probably would have taken a very different trajectory. However, my theater company and that relationship with all those people would probably have ended," he admitted on the podcast. "I don’t think it would have recovered. Those people had quit their jobs to do that movie."

"I don't know if I made the right choice," he continued, although Jumbo assured him that he had. A representative for Scwhimmer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry about what role he would have portrayed in the movie.

"I mean you have to follow your gut. You have to follow your heart. And look - I'm really aware, whatever 20 years later, maybe more, that would of made me, I think, a movie-star."

— David Schwimmer
Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in 'Men in Black' both wearing suits and holding large weapons

Will Smith, left, and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the wildly successful film, "Men in Black." (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Men In Black" famously starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. 

The 1997 flick went on to gross nearly $600 million internationally at the box office, having an additional two sequels with the original cast.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending