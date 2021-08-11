David Schwimmer's rep denies Jennifer Aniston dating rumors

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer might not actually be dating after all.

After news broke on Tuesday that the "Friends" stars were romantically linked in real life, Schwimmer's rep denied the claims.

The rep told The Independent "there are no truths to the rumors of a romance." Schwimmer's rep did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The rumors started after Aniston and Schwimmer reunited for the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion special back in May.

The co-stars, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller, respectively, were a beloved on-screen couple but never took their romance into real life.

Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, did admit during the HBO Max special that they had crushes on each other while filming the comedy series.

Schwimmer said he "had a major crush on Jen" while Aniston told host James Corden "it was reciprocated" during the show’s run from 1994 to 2004.

"We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing," Schwimmer added of his attraction to Aniston. "One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Aniston added, "I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television. And sure enough, it was… We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Schwimmer was married to Zoë Buckman from 2010 to 2017. They shared a 10-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. Before that, she was married to Brad Pitt for nearly five years but they split in 2005.

