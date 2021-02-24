Expand / Collapse search
'Frasier' revival with Kelsey Grammer coming to Paramount+, more series announced

Also announced was the final season of 'Younger,' two 'Yellowstone' spinoffs, and a 'Ray Donovan' feature film

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Kelsey Grammer is returning as Dr. Frasier Craine in a reboot of the beloved series "Frasier" coming soon to Paramount+, CBS's rebranded streaming service.

The news broke Wednesday at the ViacomCBS’ streaming presentation that the Emmy-winning sitcom would get a second life, along with many other series and films. 

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement obtained by TVLine. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

"Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling," said CBS Studios prez David Stapf in a statement. "There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+."

'FRASIER' REVIVAL BEING DISCUSSED FOR PARAMOUNT+ STREAMING SERVICE: REPORT

'Frasier' -- Pictured: (Back, l-r) David Hyde Pierce as Doctor Niles Crane, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, (Front, seated) Kelsey Grammer as Doctor Frasier Crane (David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Production is reportedly slated to begin production this summer.

Other series coming to Paramount+ include the seventh and final season of "Younger," two "Yellowstone" spinoff series titled "6666" and "Y: 1883," and a "Ray Donovan" feature film with the series' star Liev Schreiber set to co-write.

"Criminal Minds" is also getting the reboot treatment and will be accompanied by a companion docuseries. The procedural drama originally aired for 15 years on CBS. 

'Criminal Minds' -- Pictured: Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Matthew Gray Gubler (Dr. Spencer Reid), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Daniel Henney (Matt Simmons), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis)  (Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

Paramount+ will also have a new true crime anthology series, titled "American Tragedy," based on the success of the Paramount Network miniseries "Waco."

And a slew of series adapted from Paramount’s extensive library of films including "The Italian Job," "Love Story,"  and "Fatal Attraction."

New "Pet Sematary," "Workaholics," "Paranormal Activity" movies are heading to the streaming service and revivals of "Reno 911" and "Inside Amy Schumer" as specials.

