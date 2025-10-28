Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince William's 'zero-tolerance' approach amid Prince Andrew's fallout

A royal expert calls the removal of Prince Andrew's arms banner 'ghastly,' Diddy gets a release date

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Prince William, Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a "zero-tolerance" approach to Prince Andrew's scandals, according to royal experts, while another expert says Andrew is "oblivious to reality." (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Prince William and Kate Middleton enforce 'zero-tolerance' approach after Prince Andrew's scandals: experts

- Prince Andrew ‘oblivious to reality,’ demands two homes in Royal Lodge exit deal: expert

- Prince Andrew’s arms banner removal ‘ghastly,’ reserved for ‘high treason or rebellion’: royal expert

Sean 'Diddy' Combs prays while wearing a grey suit

A release date was set for Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Jason Merritt)

MOGUL BEHIND BARS - Diddy receives prison release date weeks after 50-month sentencing for federal crimes.

ROYAL FALLOUT - Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal likely to break centuries-old royal tradition for Prince Louis: experts

UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTH - Demi Moore says Tom Cruise felt 'awkward' and 'embarrassed' about her pregnancy on set of ‘A Few Good Men.’

HOLLYWOOD FAREWELL - June Lockhart, ‘Lost In Space’ and ‘Lassie’ star, dead at 100.

A close-up of June Lockhart today, smiling for the camera while wearing diamond earrings and a pearl necklace with a tan blazer jacket.

Actress June Lockhart died at 100 years old.  (Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

TINSELTOWN EXILE - 'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone reveals brutal Hollywood snub and how he clawed his way back to the top.

COUNTRY COMEBACK - Tim McGraw nearly walked away from his career after serious health struggles.

Tim McGraw smiles on stage while wearing a blue shirt

Health issues caused Tim McGraw to nearly give up his music career. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

LIPS SEALED TIGHT - Allison Janney admits there's a former co-star she wouldn't work with again but won't say who.

