Prince Andrew’s arms banner removal ‘ghastly,’ reserved for ‘high treason or rebellion’: royal expert

Prince Andrew's crest and banner being removed from Windsor Castle is another "nail in the coffin" for the disgraced royal, according to experts.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital that Andrew's flag, which featured his coat of arms, was removed after he forfeited his title and any honors that came with it earlier this month.

British royals expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that this move by the palace is further humiliation for Andrew.

"Andrew's further shame and humiliation … Another nail in the coffin. His status truly diminished. The royal family are further cutting ties with Andrew to protect the monarchy. He is slowly being banished!"

She continued, "It will have been taken down to prevent further public outcry and a sign that there is a moral code and no-nonsense policy within the royal family. This will cut deep with Andrew as his dear mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, is laid to rest in the crypt, St George’s Chapel. The chapel was his sanctuary and solace."

The Sun reported that the removal of a banner from Windsor Castle is reserved for cases of high treason or rebellions against the Crown.

"Removal is really exceptionally rare action and absolutely ghastly for him, reserved for most serious breaches for indeed high treason or rebellion against the Crown, real rarity in royal history," royal expert Hilary Fordwich said.

"It’s not just symbolic but a substantial way the royal family is determined to now distance themselves from him, driven by Prince William," she claimed.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that Andrew is "perhaps lucky" that his banner was removed from St. George's Chapel.

"Andrew is perhaps lucky to have his banner bearing his coat of arms removed from St. George's Chapel, the spiritual home of Britain’s most prestigious order of chivalry quietly," Fitzwilliams noted, comparing it to the way it was done "in past centuries."

On Oct. 17, Andrew released a statement shortly after excerpts were published from a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," a statement released by the royal, and obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

