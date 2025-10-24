Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive Interviews

Prince Andrew’s arms banner removal ‘ghastly,’ reserved for ‘high treason or rebellion’: royal expert

Palace confirms coat of arms flag taken down from Windsor Castle after duke forfeited title and honors

By Janelle Ash , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had 'money and sex' in common: author Video

Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had 'money and sex' in common: author

Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Andrew's crest and banner being removed from Windsor Castle is another "nail in the coffin" for the disgraced royal, according to experts.

Buckingham Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital that Andrew's flag, which featured his coat of arms, was removed after he forfeited his title and any honors that came with it earlier this month.

British royals expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that this move by the palace is further humiliation for Andrew.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's crest and banner have been removed from Windsor Castle. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Andrew's further shame and humiliation … Another nail in the coffin. His status truly diminished. The royal family are further cutting ties with Andrew to protect the monarchy. He is slowly being banished!"

PRINCE ANDREW SCORES VICTORY OVER KING CHARLES IN ROYAL LODGE BATTLE: REPORT

She continued, "It will have been taken down to prevent further public outcry and a sign that there is a moral code and no-nonsense policy within the royal family. This will cut deep with Andrew as his dear mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, is laid to rest in the crypt, St George’s Chapel. The chapel was his sanctuary and solace."

"Andrew's further shame and humiliation… Another nail in the coffin. His status truly diminished."

— Helena Chard, royal expert

The Sun reported that the removal of a banner from Windsor Castle is reserved for cases of high treason or rebellions against the Crown. 

PRINCE ANDREW GIVES UP ROYAL TITLE WITH KING CHARLES' SUPPORT

"Removal is really exceptionally rare action and absolutely ghastly for him, reserved for most serious breaches for indeed high treason or rebellion against the Crown, real rarity in royal history," royal expert Hilary Fordwich said. 

"It’s not just symbolic but a substantial way the royal family is determined to now distance themselves from him, driven by Prince William," she claimed.

Prince William looks up wearing a navy suit and red and blue striped tie

Royal experts say the royal family is trying to distance themselves from Andrew, which is reportedly being driven by Prince William.  (Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that Andrew is "perhaps lucky" that his banner was removed from St. George's Chapel.

"Andrew is perhaps lucky to have his banner bearing his coat of arms removed from St. George's Chapel, the spiritual home of Britain’s most prestigious order of chivalry quietly," Fitzwilliams noted, comparing it to the way it was done "in past centuries."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince Andrew wearing a suit

Prince Andrew gave up his royal title earlier this month. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Oct. 17, Andrew released a statement shortly after excerpts were published from a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew have been linked for decades. (Rick Friedman/Corbis)

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," a statement released by the royal, and obtained by Fox News Digital, read. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," the statement continued. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue