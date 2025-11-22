Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince William breaks royal rules, Eddie Murphy paid for friends’ funerals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NO MORE SECRETS — Prince William shatters royal parenting rules after a painful childhood, experts say.

HELPING HAND — Eddie Murphy paid for the funerals of celebrity friends who died broke in Hollywood.

BOOTS & GLAMOUR - Country stars Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and Kelsea Ballerini dazzled on the CMA Awards red carpet in Nashville.

NASHVILLE TAKEOVER - Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus steal CMAs grooving to Chris Stapleton as Kenny Chesney rocks the stage.

PERSONAL LINE - Melissa Joan Hart refused Playboy magazine offer to protect her brother and future children.

TOKYO TRUTH - Brendan Fraser says America is ‘doing it wrong’ compared to Japan after an 'eye-opening' experience.

LOOKALIKE MAGIC - Heidi Klum and daughter Leni steal the spotlight with a stunning red carpet twinning moment.

TRUE DEVOTION - Jay Leno honors ‘for better or worse’ marriage vow as wife battles dementia.

SKIN DEEP - Kylie Jenner posts nude photos on Instagram weeks after attending her sister's birthday trip.

GUT CHECK - ‘Stop the Insanity’ Susan Powter exposes the truth behind her fitness empire’s collapse and life driving for Uber Eats.