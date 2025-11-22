Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Prince William breaks royal rules, Eddie Murphy paid for friends’ funerals

Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus steal CMAs; Jay Leno honors marriage vow as wife battles dementia

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Split photo of Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the launch of the Global Humanitarian Memorial in London; actor Eddie Murphy at a Los Angeles premiere.

Prince William breaks royal parenting rules, an expert explains. Eddie Murphy said that he paid for the funerals of multiple celebrity friends. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NO MORE SECRETS — Prince William shatters royal parenting rules after a painful childhood, experts say.

HELPING HANDEddie Murphy paid for the funerals of celebrity friends who died broke in Hollywood.

BOOTS & GLAMOUR - Country stars Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and Kelsea Ballerini dazzled on the CMA Awards red carpet in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and Keslea Ballerini split at the CMA Awards

Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and Keslea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the CMA Awards. (Getty Images)

NASHVILLE TAKEOVER - Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus steal CMAs grooving to Chris Stapleton as Kenny Chesney rocks the stage.

PERSONAL LINE - Melissa Joan Hart refused Playboy magazine offer to protect her brother and future children.

Melissa Joan Hart in a red long sleeve crop top that shows her stomach and belly ring in a photo taken of her as "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"

Melissa Joan Hart turned down an offer to model for Playboy for her family and future children. (Getty Images)

FOLLOW THE FOX ENTERTAINMENT TEAM ON X 

TOKYO TRUTH - Brendan Fraser says America is ‘doing it wrong’ compared to Japan after an 'eye-opening' experience.

LOOKALIKE MAGIC - Heidi Klum and daughter Leni steal the spotlight with a stunning red carpet twinning moment. 

Leni Klum and mom Heidi Klum stand together on the red carpet

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni posed for photos at an event together. (Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

TRUE DEVOTION - Jay Leno honors ‘for better or worse’ marriage vow as wife battles dementia.

SKIN DEEP - Kylie Jenner posts nude photos on Instagram weeks after attending her sister's birthday trip.

Kylie Jenner poses in a white halter dress

Kylie Jenner shared new racy photos on social media. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

GUT CHECK  - ‘Stop the Insanity’ Susan Powter exposes the truth behind her fitness empire’s collapse and life driving for Uber Eats.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending

Close modal

Continue