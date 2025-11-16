Kylie Jenner posts nude photos on Instagram weeks after attending sister's birthday trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner shared a series of "random pics" — including nude shots of herself.

The reality star posed nude while sitting in bed and holding a single pink rose, as seen on her Instagram page.

The mother of two looked away from the camera while wrapped in a comforter, with her bare skin peeking out.

Jenner shared another image from the same moment, this time kissing the rose.

The reality star also posted a photo while wearing a white bodysuit and a sheer skirt, with her hair pulled back into a chic updo.

Another image featured the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star in her car while wearing a low-cut top.

Jenner put her slim frame on display in a mirror selfie for another snapshot, sporting a black crop top and matching leggings.

The star donned a gold fringed top with white bottoms for an additional photo.

She simply captioned the photo dump: "Cute random pics I never posted."

The Instagram images come weeks after she attended sister Kendall Jenner's tropical birthday getaway to ring in her 30th birthday.

Their sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner attended the birthday getaway, sharing their own snapshots from the trip.

It is unclear if Rob Kardashian or Kourtney Kardashian joined them.

Jenner's pals Hailey and Justin Bieber were also in attendance, as well as singer Justine Skye.