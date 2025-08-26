Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kate Middleton’s new blonde hair, Sophie Turner refuses to live in US again

Expand / Collapse search
Christopher Schwarzenegger debuts dramatic weight-loss transformation; Tom Cruise nearly broke his back performing brutal stunt

Split photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales at Wimbledon; Sophie Turner raising a spritz at a London event.

Kate Middleton has a new look; Sophie Turner never wants to live in the US again. (Tim Clayton/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images for St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur)

TOP 3:

-Kate Middleton's new blonde hair might be more than just a style choice, expert says

-Sophie Turner never wants to live in the US again after moving home to the UK

-Christopher Schwarzenegger debuts dramatic weight-loss transformation aboard boat with family

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kissing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after two years together. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A ‘LOVE STORY’ - Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are engaged after 2 years together.

DUCHESS CONFESSIONS - Meghan Markle admits Prince Harry proposal night disaster: 5 standout moments from her Netflix show.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at an event

Meghan Markle admits not everything went smoothly the night Prince Harry proposed. (Getty Images)

STAR WITNESS - Katy Perry details what’s at stake for her as she testifies against US veteran.

FAITH CONQUERS ALL - Randy Travis’ wife reflects on defying doctors during his stroke recovery journey. 

HAZARD PAY - Tom Cruise nearly broke his back performing a brutal ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunt. 

TIMELESS MAGIC - ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden recreates the iconic genie pose at 94. 

A split side-by-side image of Barbara Eden as Jeannie and Barbara Eden today.

Barbara Eden, the star of "I Dream of Jeannie," took to Instagram and shared a special photo for her 94th birthday. (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images ; Instagram.com/officialbarbaraeden)

TRAINER TAKEDOWN - Jillian Michaels blasts 'Biggest Loser' doc as 'an egregious lie,' debating legal action.

