Christopher Schwarzenegger debuts dramatic weight-loss transformation aboard boat with family

Christopher Schwarzenegger continues to turn heads with his weight-loss transformation.

On Friday, the 27-year-old's sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, took to social media to share a series of photos from a family outing on Cape Cod.

"A perfect day ☀️🌊," Katherine captioned the post, which also featured photos of her husband Chris Pratt, mom Maria Shriver, and Christopher's uncle, Anthony Shriver.

"Gosh these are so great thank you," Maria commented.

One photo in particular featured Christopher wearing a white, buttoned-down shirt and salmon-colored shorts.

Christopher has been candid about his weight-loss journey throughout the years.

While speaking at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles in May, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's son opened up about his fitness journey over the past six years.

"It was a big process," he said during a panel discussion with Shriver, Kelly Osbourne and the event's host, Jeff Beacher, per People . "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

"I was like, 'I want to go skydiving.' And my friends were like, 'Yeah, no shot.' I was like, 'Yeah, I can't skydive,'" he recalled.

In April, he decided to give up one thing during Lent that helped him lose 30 pounds within two months.

"Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent," he said of the 40-day Christian religious observance period that precedes Easter. "I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,'" he added. "And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."

Though he is on the right track, Schwarzenegger said he has not quite hit his goal.

"It's not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error," he said during the panel. "And even still to this day... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."