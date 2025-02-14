Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Justin Baldoni’s career ‘compromised,’ Jennie Garth can’t wait to leave LA

Meghan Markle's future depends on Netflix rescue, Country singer Rory Feek’s daughter slams artist

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Justin Baldoni photo split with photo of Jennie Garth

Justin Baldoni's feud with Blake Lively has "compromised" his career, according to experts; Jennie Garth has a "love-hate" relationship with Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Blake Lively's clash with Justin Baldoni ‘fatally compromised’ his career: expert

-Jennie Garth is ‘chomping at the bit’ to flee LA

-Meghan Markle's future depends on Netflix rescue as royals have 'ringside seat': experts

Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce

Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was declined by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law on double date. (Getty Images)

DOUBLE DATE - Taylor Swift's home-cooked meal was declined by Travis Kelce's sister-in-law on double date for this reason.

‘STAY OUT OF HOLLYWOOD’ - 'Cobra Kai' star Ralph Macchio says staying 'out of Hollywood’ is key to a 38-year marriage

ralph macchio wife

"Cobra Kai" star Ralph Macchio told Fox News Digital the key to his successful 38-year marriage.  (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

TRAGIC DETAILS - ‘General Hospital’ star Leslie Charleson's cause of death was revealed.

ROYAL LOVE - Prince William steals a kiss from Kate Middleton in a rare Valentine’s Day photo. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet photo in honor of Valentine's Day. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

INHUMAN CARTOON - ‘The Simpsons’ star fears AI could rip off his work, but says there’s one thing it cannot recreate. 

'QUEEN OF THE HAMPTONS' - Christie Brinkley shows off her $30M 'castle' in Sag Harbor.

'THREAT STILL LOOMS' - John Legend will likely move family out of LA as 'threat still looms' after devastating fires.

Trending