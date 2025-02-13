Christie Brinkley shows off her $30M 'castle' in Sag Harbor

Christie Brinkley gave the internet an inside look at her "storybook" home in Sag Harbor, New York.

Caleb Simpson is an internet personality that stops people on the street and asks them how much their rent is in New York City. He then asks them for a tour of their homes.

On Feb. 3, Simpson shared an inside look of Brinkley's home on Long Island with the former supermodel leading the tour on TikTok. He originally posted the video with Brinkley on YouTube in 2023.

"How much do you pay for rent in Sag Harbor?" Simpson asked Brinkley at the beginning of the clip. "Oh, I don’t rent, I actually own a home here," she replied.

The camera panned to a view of Brinkley's home, which Simpson pointed out looked "like a castle." Brinkley noted that she was in the process of "re-wilding" her fields, so by spring, it would be full of flowers.

"I’ve lived here for 24 years, it’s the longest I’ve ever lived in any place in my life," she shared.

According to Page Six, Brinkley purchased the 11-bedroom Tower Hill estate in Bridgehampton in 1998, and her property spans over 20 acres.

Brinkley introduced Simpson to some of her chickens, including, "Scrambled, Sunny Side Up, Benedict." Her outdoor space includes a chicken coop, a greenhouse, an outdoor pool and spa and lots of open fields.

She said her home is "like a little storybook house."

In Brinkley's residence is a tower where she took Simpson to the top. "This makes you, like, the self-proclaimed Queen of the Hamptons," he told her.

"Kind of," she replied with a laugh.

Brinkley showed off some of her prized possessions in her home. She pointed out framed artwork from her children. She has three children from past relationships: Alexa, Jack and Sailor.

Brinkley also showed Simpson her 270-year-old bonsai tree: "270-year-old bonsai tree," she said with a laugh.

Fans were in awe of Brinkley's home and lifestyle in Sag Harbor.

"she looks fantastic and I love her home," one user commented on Simpson's TikTok.

"this house is stunning, I'd never leave," another added. "she's living my dream life," a third wrote.

According to People, Brinkley's Hamptons home was on the market for $29.5 million in 2021.

Brinkley told Simpson that she "occasionally" considers selling her home and thought, "‘Oh, maybe I’ll sell it and just, like, live on a sailboat or something," but her children have stopped her.

"The kids are like, ‘No, mom. We grew up here. This is our home, you can’t.' As a result, the kids really are always here. I love it for that," she said.