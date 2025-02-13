John Legend will likely move family out of LA as 'threat still looms' after devastating fires

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen considered fleeing Los Angeles following the fires that left some areas of the city destroyed.

Legend and Teigen previously lived in New York, and noted they wouldn't make the move until their children are a bit older.

"Chrissy and I have always considered returning to New York, where we once lived," Legend told the Wall Street Journal. "We probably will, once our youngest ones grow up a bit. Every time nature shows its wrath, we wonder if it’s time to head back East. Who knows."

"We’re always going to be aware we may have to pack up and go," he later said about what's next for the family of six.

Of the LA fires, which began in the Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, the singer said "the danger felt too close for comfort" once the Sunset Fire began to grow. So they evacuated and stayed at a hotel in Carlsbad.

"We didn’t return until the following week," Legend told the outlet. "Our home was safe, but many weren’t so fortunate, and the threat still looms. The fires were a collective trauma that shook everyone, including our kids."

"My childhood in Springfield, Ohio, wasn’t as unnerving," Legend explained. "I didn’t attend public school until I was 11. Up until then, my three siblings and I were homeschooled by our mom."

Legend grew up in a "working-class community." He shared a two-story, four-bedroom home with his father and three siblings on the east side of Springfield.

Teigen and Legend met on the set of the musician's music video for "Stereo." The two instantly hit it off, but did have a few bumps on their journey to marriage. At one point, Legend tried to break up with the model, but Teigen wouldn't let him.

In 2017, the singer told "The Guardian" that he'd tried to end the relationship and Teigen explained her side on X, formerly Twitter.

"It wasn't a typical breakup," Teigen tweeted at the time. "He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"

The couple married in 2013 and now share four children together.

"I'm so fortunate that we got to spend some time together on that day, Sept. 13, 2006. We're so lucky to have each other," Legend told Teigen in a video message shared with People magazine in 2021. "We have built a really wonderful family that I'm so proud of. I'm so honored that I get to parent with you and see the way you are with our children... see how creative and inspired and inspiring that you are as a mother."

"We've been through so much joy and some pain together. We've laughed together, we've cried together. I wouldn't want to go through any of this with anybody more than I'd want to go through it with you."

