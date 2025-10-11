Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dolly Parton dismisses illness rumors, Jennifer Aniston on not having kids

Darius Rucker is engaged as his new fiancée admits she hid their relationship. Nicole Kidman makes her first Instagram post after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

Dolly Parton, Jennifer Aniston split image

Dolly Parton told her fans that she's doing fine after concerns began spreading about her health. Jennifer Aniston spoke out about the criticism she's received for not having children. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Dolly Parton says she's 'not ready to die yet' while addressing health rumors

- Jennifer Aniston confronts rumors about being 'selfish' and 'workaholic' for not having children

- Darius Rucker engaged after fiancée admits she hid relationship to protect it

Nicole Kidman rocks black dress on red carpet

Nicole Kidman stunned in her first social media post after filing for divorce. (Getty Images)

SINGLE & STUNNING - Nicole Kidman’s first post-divorce Instagram post leaves A-list friends stunned.

'WASN'T THAT NICE' - 'Sex and the City' star cops to 'mean girl' behavior with 'Blue Bloods' star.

FLAVORTOWN FIASCO - Guy Fieri’s missing tequila mystery: Wild new details emerge after million-dollar heist.

Country singer Cody Johnson performs live and smiles at audience on stage at CMA Fest 2025.

Cody Johnson canceled the rest of his 2025 tour dates after suffering a medical emergency. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

MUSIC ON HOLD - Country star Cody Johnson cancels entire 2025 tour after medical emergency requires immediate surgery.

FAMILY TENSION - Justin Bieber shuts down mom's public prayer for his healing.

Kris Jenner speaks onstage at the Shark Beauty

Kris Jenner turned heads when she stepped out this week with a new look. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Shark Beauty)

MOMAGER MAKEOVER - Kris Jenner's surprise hair transformation has fans doing a double take.

CURTAIN CALL - Country star Alan Jackson plans one final bow in Nashville after health issues force retirement.

