Country star Alan Jackson plans one final bow in Nashville after health issues force retirement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alan Jackson is planning one last concert before his official retirement.

Jackson revealed he's scheduled one last concert, "Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale," for June 27, 2026. The 66-year-old singer announced in 2024 that he would be retiring from the stage as he battles ongoing health issues.

"It's been a long road... and it’s taken me places I never imagined," Jackson told People magazine. "But I can’t think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends."

"We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives," he said.

ALAN JACKSON RETIRES FROM TOURING AFTER 30 YEARS ON THE ROAD

The "Chattahoochee" singer will be joined by other country music stars, including Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Lee Ann Womack, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and more. Jackson's "Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale" will benefit the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a degenerative nerve disorder that causes damage mainly in the arms and legs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jackson recently completed his "Last Call: One More for the Road" tour in May. His last tour began in 2022, just a year after he announced his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease diagnosis. The country music star was diagnosed in 2011.

"I don't want them to think I'm drunk on stage because I'm having problems with mobility and balance. I have this neuropathy, neurological disease I inherited from my daddy," he told People magazine at the time. "I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly, but it's been a while, and it's starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit where I don't feel comfortable."

Added Jackson, "I just want people to know that's why I look like I do, if they're wondering. I don't want to appear like some whiny celebrity. It's not going to kill me, it's not deadly… It's not fatal – it's just going to disable me eventually."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jackson revealed he'd inherited Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease from his dad during an interview on the "Today" show.

"There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years," he said in 2021. "And it’s getting more and more obvious."

The "Livin' on Love" musician said he's been "self-conscious" on stage because it's affected his ability to balance, especially in front of a crowd and in front of the microphone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP