'Sex and the City' star cops to 'mean girl' behavior with 'Blue Bloods' star

Kristin Davis apologized to Bridget Moynahan for her "mean girl" behavior when they co-starred in the original "Sex and the City" series.

Davis, 60, played Charlotte York, one of the show’s four main characters alongside Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) throughout the original series' six-season run from 1998 to 2004. Moynahan portrayed Natasha Naginsky, the younger fiancée and later wife of Carrie's love interest, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), in the show's second and third seasons from 1999 to 2001.

On Monday, Moynahan made an appearance on Davis' "Are You A Charlotte?" podcast during which the two discussed their time on "Sex and the City." While reminiscing about Moynahan's debut episode, Davis admitted that she gave the other actress the cold shoulder on set.

"Normally, what I would do for guest star people—which were usually men—I would go and try to proactively be friendly because it is such a scary situation," Davis said.

However, Davis explained that since she had "internalized Charlotte's worldview" toward the love rival of her character's best friend Carrie, it affected how she behaved toward Moynahan off-camera.

"Because you were like the nemesis, I don't think I was that nice to you," Davis told Moynahan. "I feel really bad about that, Bridget."

Moynahan quickly reassured Davis that she didn't hold her former co-star's past behavior against her.

"Oh, it's OK now," the "Blue Bloods" star said with a laugh.

"But I feel bad because we were all young-ish, you know what I mean? And you were new, and I just feel bad," Davis said.

"Don't worry!" Moynahan assured her.

Moynahan recalled that, at the time, she was confused when Davis would be friendly to her during their off-camera encounters after they stopped working together.

"We would run into each other at the gym all the time," Moynahan said, adding that she remembered wondering why Davis was "being so nice to her."

"By then, we weren't in our characters anymore, and I could just be a normal person," Davis said. "But I have always felt really guilty about it because I didn't even really realize how much I had internalized Charlotte's worldview. You know what I'm saying? Like, I was more forgiving of things."

"And I was less forgiving if you were somebody that I felt like was threatening my friend," she continued. "And it's so silly really, and I feel bad."

Moynahan first appeared as Natasha in the show's second season when she is introduced as Mr. Big's younger, new fiancée. At the time, Carrie, who had recently broken up with Big and still loves him, is shocked and hurt that he moved on so quickly. By the beginning of Season 3, Natasha and Big have married. However, Big and Carrie later rekindle their relationship despite his marriage. Natasha discovers the affair and she and Big divorce soon after.

In 2021, Moynahan reprised her role as Natasha in the "Sex and the City" revival series "And Just Like That…" After Big's death, Carrie discovers that he left Natasha $1 million and seeks her out to understand why. The two have a conversation after running into each other and both find closure.

During her podcast appearance, Moynahan recalled that they had "such a nice reunion" when she returned to the show as a guest star.

"Getting to play the same characters, but yet having that growth within the characters, even though we're still kind of supporting Carrie and her insane ideas of that episode," Davis said. "But that's also what I love. Like Carrie is a flawed character, as all of us were flawed."

Moynahan also reflected on how she sometimes felt vilified by fans because Natasha’s role made her the obstacle between Carrie and Big.

"‘Because they all love Big and Carrie together, and somehow I was in the way," Moynahan said. "I actually said out loud sometimes, ‘No, she was having an affair with my husband. Let’s break this down.'"