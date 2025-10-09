Justin Bieber shuts down mom's public prayer for his healing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber is shutting down his mother's prayer request.

Pattie Mallette posted photos of Bieber to social media last month, along with a lengthy caption of a prayer asking for healing. However, Bieber didn't seem to think he needed her words of prayer as he dismissed them weeks later.

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin," Mallette began in her Sept. 22 post. "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain – be broken in Jesus' name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."

"Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT," Mallette continued. "Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree."

Bieber commented on the post two weeks later, writing, "Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong."

The 31-year-old musician posted about his own faith just days before his mother shared her message.

"Jesus teaches that our effort is simply a response To being gifted life and forgiveness Jesus becomes the prize And growth becomes something you desire because of the grace we have received," he wrote in an Instagram caption.

Earlier this year, the "What Do You Mean" singer sparked concern among fans with his various posts about his mental and emotional health .

Amid the speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ that the concern about Bieber's mental and physical health is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son, Jack, and producing new music. Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their first child in August.

The "Beauty and a Beat" singer released two albums this year. Bieber dropped "Swag" in July. The album featured 21 songs and addressed his marriage woes with Hailey.

Bieber released "Swag II" in September. The second album featured a few religious songs, including "Everything Hallelujah" and "Story of God."

