Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: American Eagle on Sydney Sweeney’s ad, Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini

Prince Harry 'desperate' to win back royal family; Justin Timberlake battling Lyme disease

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Sydney Sweeney, Paulina Porizkova

American Eagle responded to the backlash from Sydney Sweeney's new ad campaign. Paulina Porizkova shared photos of herself in a bikini and lingerie to show "the beauty of 60." (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

 TOP 3:

- American Eagle fires back at critics after Sydney Sweeney campaign sparks online backlash

- Supermodel Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini and lingerie to show 'the beauty of 60'

Prince Harry 'desperate' to win back royal family in latest maneuver with King Charles: expert

Justin Timberlake stands on stage

Justin Timberlake shared that he'd been diagnosed with Lyme disease. (Adem Kutucu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LIFTING THE CURTAIN - Justin Timberlake battling Lyme disease, faced 'relentlessly debilitating' pain during world tour.

LEGENDARY GOODBYE - Rock legends gather for Ozzy Osbourne's final farewell at private mansion ceremony.

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's reported romance heats up. (ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD HEAT - Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's hot chemistry comes after he swore off dating.

INDUSTRY PUSHBACK - 'Yellowstone' star Neal McDonough says Hollywood blackballed him due to his no-kissing rule.

CAMO HEARTS - Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson share the hard-won lessons of decades-long marriage.

Katy Perry performs, Justin Trudeau wears blue suit.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau fuel romance rumors after he's spotted at her concert. (Getty Images)

SPARKS FLY - Katy Perry fuels Justin Trudeau romance buzz with Montreal tour stop appearance. 

HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK - Dean Cain admits romance with Pamela Anderson was short-lived for this one reason.

This article was written by Fox News staff.