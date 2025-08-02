Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: American Eagle on Sydney Sweeney’s ad, Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
- American Eagle fires back at critics after Sydney Sweeney campaign sparks online backlash
- Supermodel Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini and lingerie to show 'the beauty of 60'
- Prince Harry 'desperate' to win back royal family in latest maneuver with King Charles: expert
LIFTING THE CURTAIN - Justin Timberlake battling Lyme disease, faced 'relentlessly debilitating' pain during world tour.
LEGENDARY GOODBYE - Rock legends gather for Ozzy Osbourne's final farewell at private mansion ceremony.
HOLLYWOOD HEAT - Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's hot chemistry comes after he swore off dating.
INDUSTRY PUSHBACK - 'Yellowstone' star Neal McDonough says Hollywood blackballed him due to his no-kissing rule.
CAMO HEARTS - ‘Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson share the hard-won lessons of decades-long marriage.
SPARKS FLY - Katy Perry fuels Justin Trudeau romance buzz with Montreal tour stop appearance.
HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK - Dean Cain admits romance with Pamela Anderson was short-lived for this one reason.
