Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: American Eagle on Sydney Sweeney’s ad, Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- American Eagle fires back at critics after Sydney Sweeney campaign sparks online backlash

- Supermodel Paulina Porizkova stuns in bikini and lingerie to show 'the beauty of 60'

- Prince Harry 'desperate' to win back royal family in latest maneuver with King Charles: expert

LIFTING THE CURTAIN - Justin Timberlake battling Lyme disease , faced 'relentlessly debilitating' pain during world tour.

LEGENDARY GOODBYE - Rock legends gather for Ozzy Osbourne's final farewell at private mansion ceremony.

HOLLYWOOD HEAT - Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson's hot chemistry comes after he swore off dating.

INDUSTRY PUSHBACK - 'Yellowstone' star Neal McDonough says Hollywood blackballed him due to his no-kissing rule.

CAMO HEARTS - ‘ Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson share the hard-won lessons of decades-long marriage.

SPARKS FLY - Katy Perry fuels Justin Trudeau romance buzz with Montreal tour stop appearance.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK - Dean Cain admits romance with Pamela Anderson was short-lived for this one reason.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube