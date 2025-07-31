Justin Timberlake battling Lyme disease, faced 'relentlessly debilitating' pain during world tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Timberlake revealed he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post shared to celebrate the end of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Timberlake clued fans in on the health struggles he's been facing.

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," he wrote in his social media caption. "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease – which I don’t say so you feel bad for me – but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE LEAVES FANS FUMING AFTER BARELY SINGING DURING FESTIVAL CONCERT

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has – then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

DOCTORS REVEAL KEY SIGNS OF LYME DISEASE AS TICK SEASON INTENSIFIES ACROSS US

Timberlake, who has been on tour since April 2024, explained why he chose to be transparent.

"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."

Fox News Digital reached out to Timberlake's representative for additional comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Cry Me A River" singer's admission comes after he was criticized by fans online for not singing during a festival performance.

In one video from Romania's Electric Castle festival, the pop singer can be heard continuously telling the audience to sing while walking around the stage and occasionally dancing.

"When you pay for a concert but get a mute singer," a fan wrote while sharing the video on TikTok. "Dude took a day off on stage…"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In his post Thursday, Timberlake thanked his fans and crew for showing up throughout the tour.

"To everyone of you who came to see me on the Forget Tomorrow Tour or the JT Live '25 (or any other tour or show throughout the years for that matter)… Your energy and love continues to humble me. Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe," he said. "You have made my dreams come true."

"To my crew, band, singers, and dancers… Tour life really is like nothing else. It takes a special type of person to be able to do it – much less do it well. You all have been such a beautiful family away from home for me. I will always treasure our time these last couple of years together. I can't wait to see what everyone gets up to next. I know it will be exciting."

"There really is no way to put into words the feeling of being on a stage and getting to share the experience of live music with all of you. It's a vibration of frequency that is unmatched. Sacred to me. I honestly don't know what my future is onstage but I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of legend for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP