Former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio arrested for alleged sexual assault charge: reports

[WARNING: STORY BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS]

Alberto Del Rio, a former WWE superstar, has been charged with sexual assault, according to multiple reports.

Per SBG San Antonio, Del Rio -- whose real name is Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan -- was arrested over the weekend after a woman came forward alleging the 42-year-old beat and sexually assaulted her earlier this month. She also allegedly had photos, the local news outlet reported.

The woman alleged that Chucuan assaulted her on more than one occasion with the most recent being on May 3, according to the outlet, citing an affidavit.

It is unclear if Chucuan has retained an attorney. A rep for the WWE did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to SBG San Antonio, investigators said that Chucuan accused the woman of being unfaithful. The woman alleged that Chucuan repeatedly slapped her when she wouldn't admit to it, per the outlet, citing arrest paperwork.

The woman further alleged that Chucuan told her to put on a dress and dance for him, however, she refused, which is when Chucuan allegedly warned her that if she cried, he'd take her kid and "drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere," the outlet reported.

Chucuan allegedly then tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, inserted a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours using objects, police said, according to SBG San Antonio.

There were also reportedly visible injuries from alleged punches to her back, investigators said.

TMZ reports that the woman states she did not consent to sexual activity and that in addition to the second-degree felony charge of sexual assault, Chucuan was also arrested for domestic violence.

According to SBG San Antonio, Chucuan posted bond -- which was set at $50,000 -- and was released from custody around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Per TMZ, Chucuan was a WWE superstar from 2009 to 2016. He is also an MMA fighter.