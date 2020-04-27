Man arrested in drive-by shooting at 'Duck Dynasty' star's home as family says they are 'pretty shook up'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection with the drive-by shooting at the Louisiana estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson.

Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes in West Monroe were struck by gunfire on Friday afternoon, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

“It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property,” Robertson told The News-Star. Both homes are part of the estate belonging to Robertson, one of the stars of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017.

Robertson, 48, said he and his family were “pretty shook up” after one of the eight to 10 bullets he said were fired at the residence went through the bedroom window of a home where his son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife, Mary Kate, and their infant son.

Witnesses told Ouachita Parish deputies that the second residence was also struck by gunfire.

Robertson said he and many of his family members have been staying at the estate during the coronavirus pandemic, including his daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband. The newlywed was a contestant on the reality show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014.

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before,” Willie Robertson said. “I had just gone to the store when it happened.”

Sadie took to Instagram to let her fans know "We are all okay."

"It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home," she wrote. "The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay ❤️ thank you for your prayers.”

Deputies said other occupants were in the car with the suspect during the shooting. They have not released more information about additional suspects.

King was charged with aggravated assault. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Willie Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander, the multimillion-dollar duck call and decoy enterprise that inspired the A&E show, which shined a spotlight on the small north Louisiana town.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.