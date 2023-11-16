Former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima responds to plastic surgery accusations

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima was quick to confront explosive chatter on the Internet suggesting she had undergone cosmetic surgery on her face.

An Instagram account known for juxtaposing old and current photos of celebrities, often with and without makeup, posted a side-by-side of LIma from several years ago with a photo from a movie premiere she attended this week.

The comments section was flooded with vicious remarks, marveling at how different she looks.

"She had a facelift and it’s still swollen," one person suggested.

"Oh no. She didn’t need any work done. She was beautiful already," another person pointed out.

Other users suggested that Lima's face appeared swollen because of other reasons. "It’s called makeup, you would be surprised what a difference it can make depending on how it’s applied," one Instagram user wrote, adding, "People age, even celebrities."

Another person said "makeup tricks" were the reason some people thought she looked so different, adding, "I honestly don’t see an issue here. She is absolutely gorgeous!"

Lima gave birth to her son Cyan in August 2022 with partner Andre Lemmers. She shares daughters Sienna, 11, and Valentina, 14, with ex-husband Marko Jarić, and is stepmother to Lemmers' two children, Miah and Lupo.

The 42-year-old model seemed to have caught wind of the comments, sharing a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram story and a pointed message that read, "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs… thanks for your concern."

A representative for Lima did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lima holds the title for longest-running Victoria's Secret Angel, beginning her reign in 1999 and ending in 2018. She still walks in high-fashion shows.