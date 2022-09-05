Adriana Lima gives birth to her third child: 'Welcome to our world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adriana Lima announced the birth of her third child on Instagram.

Lima welcomed her first child with boyfriend Andre Lemmers on Aug. 29.

"Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light," Lima wrote on Instagram. "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes."

"Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22."

VICTORIA SECRET'S ANGEL ADRIANA LIMA: ‘THE CHURCH IS IN ME’

The couple's "baby already has mommy's lips and eyes," an insider told People magazine. The source confirmed "mom and baby are at home and healthy."

Lima shares daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex-husband Marko Jarić.

The supermodel opened up about how motherhood changed her in an interview with the Daily Mail published in 2020.

"Becoming a mother changes everything," Lima explained. "Beauty and self-care go out the window sometimes."

"But as my two daughters have gotten older, I've realized that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it's important for me to make sure they're copying 'good ones.'"

Lima revealed she emphasizes healthy eating and "mental wellness."

"I try to teach them to love the skin they’re in and eat healthily for their bodies and to also practice positive mental wellness through meditation," she added.

The former Victoria's Secret model was married to Jarić from 2009 until 2016.

Lima and Lemmers debuted their relationship at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The couple announced they were welcoming their first child in February 2022.

