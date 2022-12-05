Former ’30s child star Cora Sue Collins reveals why she left Hollywood: ‘The single best decision of my life’

As a child star, Cora Sue Collins appeared in over 30 films, worked with some of the most legendary names of Hollywood’s golden era, and even rivaled Shirley Temple. Then, she abruptly quit show business, leaving fans wondering why.

For years, many wondered about her whereabouts. Collins herself refused to say what happened. Then in 2020, she finally revealed the shocking reason why she gave up her successful career.

For the first time, the 95-year-old alleged to author Carla Valderrama, who wrote the 2020 Turner Classic Movies book, "This Was Hollywood: Forgotten Stars and Stories," that she endured a #MeToo moment that prompted her to quit altogether.

She claimed that at age 15, screenwriter Harry Ruskin, who was 50 at the time, told her he would offer the teenager a project he had written, only if she slept with him. Horrified, Collins marched over to the office of MGM co-founder Louis B. Mayer and shared her story. Collins claimed Mayer told her, "Darling, you’ll get used to it." He then threatened her that she would never work again.

JEAN HARLOW, MARILYN MONROE'S IDOL, WAS HOLLYWOOD'S ORIGINAL BLONDE BOMBSHELL BEFORE TRAGIC DEMISE: BOOK

In 1943, that is exactly what Collins did. The actress, who has since led a quiet life, recently shared her story about what it was like working with Jean Harlow for Darrell Rooney and Mark Viera’s book, "Harlow in Hollywood."

"I loved Harry," Collins recalled to Fox News Digital. "I had no father figure and no one to mentor me. He would share his philosophy with me. He had a group of friends who were all of these famous, funny people, and I was lucky enough to be part of this group. One afternoon, he called me and ask if I was coming for lunch next Tuesday. I told him I didn’t know. He called the next day and asked the same thing. I said, ‘I don’t know.’ Then he called the next day! I finally said yes."

"I went to his office and he was the only one there," she shared. "I thought it was odd. He would bring food from some good restaurant in Culver City, and we would all stand around in his office, eating off of bookshelves, sitting on the floor, and so forth. But this time, I was the only one there. Then he said, ‘I wrote a synopsis for you, and I wanted you to read it alone.’ I read it and I loved it. He knew me so well. I would’ve given my right arm for that job. It was written just for me. But then he said, ‘The part is yours, but you have to sleep with me.’"

According to Valderrama’s book, Ruskin was allegedly furious when Collins refused. "There are dozens of girls in this town who would love to play that part," he allegedly told her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I thought, ‘What have I said to mislead him? Was I dressed inappropriately? What have I done to cause this?’" said Collins. "I was just so startled. I just excused myself and left. The first door I came to was unlocked. It was a cleaning closet. And in those days, they didn’t have any lights inside. I locked the door and had a good cry."

"I then put myself together and headed to Mr. Mayer’s office," she continued. "I didn’t have an appointment, but I told his secretary, ‘I can wait.’ I sat down and I waited. Mr. Mayer was a short little man and his desk was raised, so he would be taller than everybody… [I remembered] he lunged across his desk with his short little fat finger, waggled it under my nose, and said, ‘You’ll never work again on this soundstage as long as you live.’ I told him, ‘Mr. Mayer, that’s my heartfelt desire.’"

Collins said she never spoke to Ruskin again. The screenwriter died in 1969 at age 74.

"It was the single best decision of my life," said Collins about leaving Hollywood. "It’s a rotten business. It was then, it is now. And it’s not going to change."

VENETIA STEVENSON, ‘THE MOST PHOTOGENIC GIRL IN THE WORLD’ WHO DATED ELVIS, QUIT ACTING FOR THIS REASON

According to Collins, she did one more film before officially "retiring." It was 1945’s "Week-End at the Waldorf," only because it starred her "buddies."

"I made the film and I decided that this isn’t what I wanted to do," she said. "I made the right decision. I went out of this business. And that’s why I left. My mother never believed me. She believed I misunderstood Harry Ruskin. But his request was so succinctly phrased that it would be hard to misunderstand it. I spoke to other girls who were in films at the same time as I was. And they too had similar experiences. Their mothers didn’t believe them either."

It would be decades later when in 2017, a public reckoning unfolded. The #MeToo movement exposed the enduring prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in people’s lives. Several powerful men were taken down in its wake. Many who were once afraid were compelled to finally share their experiences.

"I hardly told anyone what happened to me," said Collins. "I was so ashamed, embarrassed, thinking I had caused it… Whenever someone wanted to interview me about the #MeToo movement, my response was, ‘no.’… [One writer] told me, ‘It’s important for you to tell your story because you stood up to Louis B. Mayer.’ I still refused… But I finally did. And I’m glad. I finally understand it wasn’t my fault."

‘BLADE RUNNER’ STAR SEAN YOUNG REFLECTS ON AGING IN HOLLYWOOD, MOVING TO ATLANTA: ‘I’M AT PEACE’

Collins was not the only child star during Hollywood’s golden era who made similar allegations. In her memoir, Temple alleged that Arthur Freed, the producer of "Singin’ in the Rain," exposed himself to her in his office. Judy Garland also alleged that Mayer groped her breasts after he made her sit on his lap.

In 2018, Collins told part of her story anonymously to the New Yorker. She told her account in full to Valderrama.

After Hollywood, Collins led what she described as a "happy life." There were two "fabulous" marriages and homes in Mexico and Paris. She traveled the world and had a family of her own. While she initially disliked remembering her Hollywood past, she now enjoys revisiting her work and the many stars she befriended along the way.

According to Valderrama’s book, Collins later confided in her friend Lucille Ball, who knew Ruskin, about the alleged incident. Ball allegedly exclaimed "That son of a b----!" before hugging Collins, telling her "Darling, it’s not your fault."

‘40S STAR SUSAN PETERS FADED INTO OBSCURITY AFTER TRAGIC END: BOOK

Collins was only 3 years old when she, her mother, and her sister headed to California. After being discovered, she immersed herself in work "before child labor laws." While the hours were long and grueling, she enjoyed playing "make-believe."

"I had a very strong mother," Collins reflected. "At the time I thought maybe she was too strict. But I think it was my mother who ultimately saved me. And I’m very fortunate because I had friends with such terrible problems… And in retrospect, looking back on it, I enjoyed those years because what little girl doesn’t like to play dress up and be costumed by the most famous designers in the world? [And work with] the most famous makeup artists, hairdressers, directors, choreographers? You name them, I worked with them. It took me a long time… to understand that the life I lived was really a wonderful life."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.