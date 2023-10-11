Food Network chef Michael Chiarello had 'no known allergies' before death from anaphylactic shock

Michael Chiarello, the Food Network star and chef who suffered an "acute allergic reaction" which led to anaphylactic shock, had "no known allergies," at the time of his death, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"Michael’s doctors don’t know what caused the allergic reaction and neither does the family," a representative for his restaurant group, Gruppo Chiarello, told Fox News Digital. "They may never know."

Fox News Digital has inquired about an autopsy with the Napa County Sheriff Coroner's Office, although the representative was unaware of any plans to conduct one.

On Oct. 7, Chiarello passed away at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, "surrounded by family and friends," an original announcement from the restaurant group read. He had been receiving treatment there for a week prior to his death. The chef was just 61.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," his family specifically added. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Best known for his stint on Food Network and his show "Easy Entertaining," which aired for 10 seasons, Chiarello was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

"His love affair with the Napa Valley began in 1987 with his critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne which created the spirit of what would become the Napa Valley culinary scene that we know today," the announcement continued. Chiarello also had restaurants Coqueta and Ottimo in Napa Valley as well as restaurant Bottega in San Francisco.

"Chef Michael Chiarello's passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts," his partners of Gruppo Chiarello stated. "While we mourn Michael's passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants… In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life's most precious treasures."

In addition to multiple programs on Food Network, Chiarello appeared on the Cooking Channel, PBS, Fine Living and even judged episodes of Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters."