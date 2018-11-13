Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Charity
Published

Foo Fighters' star Dave Grohl served BBQ to firefighters battling California wildfire

Associated Press
Dave Grohl provided food for California firefighters.

Dave Grohl provided food for California firefighters. (Reuters)

Foo Fighters frontman doesn't want firefighters battling the California wildfires to go hungry.

Grohl served his Backbeat Barbeque at Fire Station 68 in Calabasas on Monday night. Firefighters, who have been battling the Woolsey fire, thanked Grohl on Instagram.

His publicist did not have any details.

Grohl posted an image on Instagram telling firefighters to "Dig in!"

Firefighters have been struggling to corral the wind-fueled Southern California wildfire, which stretches from north of Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean.