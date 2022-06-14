'Flash' star Ezra Miller can't be located by court trying to serve protection order: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Flash" star Ezra Miller has been hit with a protective order in North Dakota, but hasn't been located by the court.

A court approved a protective order against Miller on behalf of Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle. The two claimed Miller "physically and emotionally" abused their teenager, Tokata Iron Eyes.

The parents have accused the "Flash" star of "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes," according to the petition obtained by Fox News Digital.

While the court approved the protective order on June 7, the court has not been able to "locate or serve" Miller, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Chase told the LA Times that he and the court "have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions."

"They move around so much [that] we’re stuck in this legal limbo situation, and we can’t serve them in any place they’re in long enough," Chase told the Los Angeles Times.

"They’ve been flighty. They’ve been avoiding service, and now there’s public pressure mounting on them to make a decision, which makes us very concerned about Ezra’s volatile nature. ... We’re working very hard to get this order enforced wherever they are."

The protective order prevents the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" actor from contacting or harassing Tokata along with Chase and Sara for 30 days. The order also requires Miller to stay 100 yards away from the family's home.

The court "will grant the relief requested," a restraining order, if Miller does not appear at a July 12 hearing.

A representative for Miller did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Miller was recently arrested twice in Hawaii. The "Justice League" star pleaded no contest to disorderly contest.