FKA twigs thanks Sia for sharing Shia LaBeouf story amid her lawsuit alleging abuse by the actor

FKA twigs thanked Sia for showing "solidarity" amid her lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf alleging abuse.

FKA twigs, 32, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, on Friday filed the lawsuit against LaBeouf, 34, in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her during their relationship in 2018.

On Saturday, Sia took to Twitter to share that she too had a bad experience with LaBeouf, prompting Barnett to issue a response thanking the 44-year-old "Chandelier" singer for speaking out in her favor.

"i'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3," she wrote.

SHIA LABEOUF TATTOOED 'HIS WHOLE CHEST' FOR MOVIE, DIRECTOR DAVID AYER SAYS

In a follow-up tweet, she added: "love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3"

The message was in response to Sia's allegation that LaBeouf "conned" her into an "adulterous" relationship in the past.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia shared. “I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.”

She added: “Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you.”

SHIA LABEOUF CHARGED WITH BATTERY, PETTY THEFT FROM ALLEGED JUNE INCIDENT

Although Sia did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship, he appeared in her 2015 music video for the song “Elastic Heart.” At the time, he was dating Mia Goth.

LaBeouf has yet to publicly respond to Barnett's lawsuit, at the center of which is a 2019 incident involving Barnett riding as a passenger in a car driven "recklessly" by LaBeouf. According to the report, the singer-songwriter accused LaBeouf of "removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him."

Barnett went on to accuse LaBeouf of acting ragefully toward her throughout the trip, and at one point, "waking her up in the middle of the night, choking her," the report continued.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Barnett said the "Transformers" actor also "assaulted" her at a gas station stop after she "begged to be let out of the car."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News, Barnett's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said: "Shia LaBoeuf has abused Ms. Barnett, Ms.Pho and others. We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.”

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.