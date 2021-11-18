Pinewood Studios, home of James Bond, catches fire: reports

Fire crews are tending to a massive blaze at the famed Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

Emergency services from multiple rescue entities responded to the iconic home of James Bond in Slough, Berkshire at around 9:10 p.m. local time after residents in the area said they heard a "very big explosion" followed by a copious amount of smoke Thursday night, the U.K.'s Mirror and the Sun reported.

Images on social media quickly surfaced revealing firefighters from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as the London Fire Brigade were on-site, with crews battling the blaze.

Representatives for both entities did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

"Sad to hear about the fire at pinewood studios. Hopefully nobody got hurt," one person tweeted, while the James Bond fan page MI6 HQ — which has over 77,000 followers — tweeted that the studio is "on fire again" and shared photos of stage 141 ablaze.

The widely-used set had burned to the ground in June 1984 as filming of Ridley Scott's "Legend" was nearing its end. It was then rebuilt before it reopened in January 1985.

Fast forward to July 2006 and another fire erupted after production wrapped on the Bond film "Casino Royale."

The set was later demolished and rebuilt in under six months, according to The Sun.

Pinewood Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s response for comment.