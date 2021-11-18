Expand / Collapse search
James Bond
Published

Pinewood Studios, home of James Bond, catches fire: reports

Local residents said they heard a 'very big explosion' at Pinewood, which is the longtime home of the James Bond film franchise

By Julius Young | Fox News
Fire crews are tending to a massive blaze at the famed Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom, according to multiple reports.

Emergency services from multiple rescue entities responded to the iconic home of James Bond in Slough, Berkshire at around 9:10 p.m. local time after residents in the area said they heard a "very big explosion" followed by a copious amount of smoke Thursday night, the U.K.'s Mirror and the Sun reported.

Images on social media quickly surfaced revealing firefighters from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as the London Fire Brigade were on-site, with crews battling the blaze.

Representatives for both entities did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

A fire erupted at the famed Pinewood Film Studios in the United Kingdom, according to reports. 

A fire erupted at the famed Pinewood Film Studios in the United Kingdom, according to reports.  (Photo By View Pictures/Universal Images Group)

"Sad to hear about the fire at pinewood studios. Hopefully nobody got hurt," one person tweeted, while the James Bond fan page MI6 HQ — which has over 77,000 followers — tweeted that the studio is "on fire again" and shared photos of stage 141 ablaze.

Pinewood is the longtime home of the James Bond film franchise.

Pinewood is the longtime home of the James Bond film franchise. (Photo By View Pictures/Universal Images Group)

The widely-used set had burned to the ground in June 1984 as filming of Ridley Scott's "Legend" was nearing its end. It was then rebuilt before it reopened in January 1985.

Fast forward to July 2006 and another fire erupted after production wrapped on the Bond film "Casino Royale."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets with actor Daniel Craig during a visit to the James Bond set at Pinewood Studios on June 20, 2019 in Iver Heath, England. The studio reportedly caught fire on Thursday night after residents reported hearing a ‘very big explosion’ followed by smoke. 

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets with actor Daniel Craig during a visit to the James Bond set at Pinewood Studios on June 20, 2019 in Iver Heath, England. The studio reportedly caught fire on Thursday night after residents reported hearing a ‘very big explosion’ followed by smoke.  (Photo by Chris Jackson)

The set was later demolished and rebuilt in under six months, according to The Sun.

Pinewood Studios did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s response for comment.

