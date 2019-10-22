Felicity Huffman's 'Desperate Housewives' co-star Alfre Woodard supporting her during prison sentence

Felicity Huffman’s former “Desperate Housewives” co-star, Alfre Woodard, is sticking by the actress as she serves prison time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Woodard spoke with People at the premiere of her upcoming Apple TV+ series, “See,” in Los Angeles. The 66-year-old actress, who played Betty Applewhite in 26 episodes of “Desperate Housewives,” explained that she doesn’t know what else to do with Huffman’s situation other than to have her back while she's in need.

“She’s my friend, I love her,” Woodard told the outlet. “I always support her. We’re all doing the best we can, we’re making it up as we go. And, you know, that’s what friends do. You keep your hand reached out.”

Huffman, 56, is currently serving her jail sentence after pleading guilty in May in connection with the college admissions scandal. The actress was recently spotted with her hair bundled under a white baseball cap as she walked between buildings on the grounds of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on family visiting day, the New York Post reported.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud earlier this year. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

In addition to 14 days in prison, Huffman also received one year of probation, was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

