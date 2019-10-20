Felicity Huffman seen in green jumpsuit at California prison

Photos appearing online Saturday showed former “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman wearing a dark-green jumpsuit as she serves her sentence in a California prison.

Huffman was spotted with her hair bundled under a white baseball cap as she walked between buildings on the grounds of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on family visiting day, the New York Post reported.

The Post and TMZ posted photos of Huffman's family -- husband William H. Macy and daughter Sophia -- arriving at the jail from Los Angeles to visit her.

Huffman, 56, surrendered to authorities Tuesday to begin what was supposed to be a 14-day jail sentence after pleading guilty in May in connection with the college admissions scandal.

But a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Entertainment Tonight that Huffman will serve only 13 days because she received credit for time spent in custody following her arrest in March.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT.

She is supposed to complete her time in custody next Sunday.

The star received some sympathy from Alec Baldwin, who wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he doesn't believe parents caught in the admissions scandal should receive jail time.

"I don’t think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison," Baldwin wrote. "That includes past cases as well. Community service, fines, yes. But prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy and their family."